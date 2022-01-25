Northwest High School student reported missing, found dead

A 17-year-old Northwest High School student, who was reported missing, was found dead yesterday.

Montgomery Co. police say they discovered Jailyn Jones' body at 3 p.m. in a wooded area near the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown, MD.

Fox 5 spoke to Jones' mother Alexis McDaniel who says she is "heartbroken." She doesn’t understand why someone would kill her son, but she acknowledged that he had been bullied.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"I don’t want my baby’s life to be marred with hate," she said. "Because I taught him to love everybody, and I just want to say ‘whoever did it, just please come forward or if you know something to please call the detectives and let us know something.’"

"We will stop this in our community," she continued. "We have to live in this community together, and we need to learn how to get along in this community together. We need to learn how to grow and thrive in this community together. That’s what I taught my child. I’m sad."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Northwest High School put out a statement Tuesday saying Jones had a "large personality, infectious smile, and amazing spirit."

A support team of psychologists, counselors, and pupil personnel workers from Montgomery County Public Schools are slated to continue to work with staff members to provide counseling and support to students.

Advertisement

Police are still investigating the incident. No motive or suspects have been announced.