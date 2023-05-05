Northern Virginia woman raising money to pay off school lunch debts

A Northern Virginia woman is in the final stretch to raise money to pay off this school year’s lunch debt in Prince William County.

It’s a passion Adelle Settle turned into a grassroots effort six years ago. Now she says the need is greater post-pandemic.

During the height of the pandemic school meals were free, but now that’s no longer the case and we’re told the need has returned. In fact, Settle says there’s more in need.

So, she's turning to social media to raise awareness and money to close the gap on school lunch debt in Prince William County.

Right now, FOX 5 has been told the meal debt across Prince William County Public Schools is roughly $350,000 as of late last month. Settle says she’s raised around $50,000 towards that total so far, but has a long way to go to ensure every school has their balances wiped clean.

"We've also helped find food and connect families with resources throughout the pandemic," said Settle.

Prince William County Schools says In addition to the generous help received from Settle's organization ‘Settle the Debt,’ the school district also works with business partners to help. Settle says the goal is to ensure all students have meals.

Adelle Settles says over the years she’s raised more than $200,000 to pay for school meals. She’s collecting donations through the end of May to cover this year’s school lunch debt.



