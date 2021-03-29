Northern Virginia school districts navigating dozens of positive COVID-19 cases

We’re learning more from an epidemiologist as students continue to return to the classroom and more young people are testing positive for the coronavirus.

In Northern Virginia, school districts are navigating dozens of positive COVID-19 cases.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Most school districts are posting the latest numbers online — you can access them from your phone.

In the last month in Prince William County Public Schools, there have been 250 positive cases, that includes students and staff — they don’t differentiate.

Fairfax County Public Schools says there were 47 positive cases among elementary school students district-wide.

Advertisement

Loudoun County Public Schools says there were 46 positive cases among elementary school students district-wide.

FOX 5 spoke with Dr. Amira Roess, an epidemiologist at George Mason University, who says it may not be cause for concern yet but if the numbers continue to rise amongst young students it could be, especially students with underlying health conditions.

Students who test positive must self-isolate.

Roess says it’s a good time to remind parents to remind their children to always wear masks and social distance — this becomes even more important for parents who have children with underlying health conditions.

All of the school districts follow the state's department of health guidelines when a student tests positive including contacting close contacts — that’s people within 6 feet of that person, or now 3 feet, for 15 minutes or longer.