Northern Virginia residents weigh in on proposed transmission line project

The Brief The demand for energy to power data centers in northern Virginia is growing. A community meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss a major transmission line project by Dominion Energy. The next meeting on the transmission lines project is coming up Thursday night at Patriot High in Nokesville.



As data centers expand in northern Virginia, the demand for energy to power those centers is also increasing.

A community meeting was held to discuss a major transmission line project by Dominion Energy. Residents want to make sure their concerns and voices are heard.

What we know:

The community meeting at Mary Walter Elementary School was held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13. The goal of was for residents to share their questions and concerns about Dominion’s plans to install massive transmission lines across northern Virginia.

Dominion Energy hosted the meeting. Their 36-mile transmission line project would start in Fauquier County and run through Prince William County and Loudoun County.

The additional transmission lines are needed to replace aging infrastructure and also address growing demands.

Some residents are against the plan.

"We’re here to protect our true character from the invasion of additional transmission lines that run through our county to power data centers in Prince William County and Loudoun County. They offer nothing but they take up our landscape and our real estate," Bealeton resident Mike Fultz said. "Our number one concern remains additional transmission lines running through the county and that’s what we’ve been aimed at keeping from happening."

Dig deeper:

The demands are also fueled by data center expansion across the area. FOX 5 spoke with residents in Fauquier County who shared concerns about transmission lines and property values.

"This project, this spans 36.5 miles. This is a pretty big area, from Morissville in Fauquier County to the Wishing Star substation in Loudoun County and this project is needed to keep up with growing demand and ensure reliable power," said Ayesha Khan, Media and Community Relations Manager with Dominion Energy.

Tuesday night’s community meeting is the second meeting of five hosted by Dominion Energy.

The next meeting on the transmission lines project is coming up Thursday night at Patriot High in Nokesville.