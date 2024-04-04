Northern Virginia man convicted of sexually abusing child with special needs

A Northern Virginia man was convicted on charges of sexually abusing a child with special needs.

Darius Jones, 41, of Warrenton, was found guilty of forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery of a five-year-old special needs child.

Jones was on bond for similar charges from January 2023 when he moved into a camper in Louisa County where he gained access to the non-verbal special needs child.

In May 2023, the victim’s nine-year-old sister walked in on Jones sexually abusing the child. She immediately told her grandmother who physically confronted Jones to rescue her granddaughter.

Darius Jones, 41, of Warrenton, Va.

Although the victim was non-verbal, the Department of Forensic Science helped bolster the case against Jones through a DNA certificate of analysis that corroborated the older sister’s statements. The non-verbal victim also provided detectives with a drawing that indicated the abuse.

"This is a sick human being who not only preyed on a very young child but one with special needs. We hope he spends the rest of his life in jail when he is sentenced on June 26, 2024," Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said.

Jones faces up to life plus 20 years in prison. He is currently housed at the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he has been held since his arrest on the Louisa charges.



