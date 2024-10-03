Northern Lights Forecast: Aurora Borealis may be visible in DC, Maryland, Virginia after major solar flare

article

Vivid displays of the Northern Lights are possible across the Northern and Midwestern U.S. later this week after the Sun released its second-strongest solar flare in more than a decade.

A satellite observed a strong X7.1 solar flare blasting material from the Sun on Wednesday, the second-strongest flare of Solar Cycle 25, only after the May 14 flare, which was an X8.7, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The Sun is currently approaching solar maximum in Solar Cycle 25, an 11-year period of activity with a crescendo of activity marked by more sun spots, which can lead to solar flares and more space weather events.

The Sun emitted the strongest solar flare in seven years Thursday, and space weather forecasters are watching to see what impacts this event has on Earth, including displays of the Northern Lights and implications for the power grid, radio communications and GPS.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said the X9.0 flare was seen blasting from the Sun on Thursday morning. An X flare is the most intense, and the number represents its strength. While the Sun frequently produces these bursts of energy, flares of this magnitude are uncommon.

The X9.0 flare takes the crown from the previous strongest flare of Solar Cycle 25, which was an X8.7 flare on May 14. Thursday's flare is the 15th strongest on record, reports Space Weather Watch .

At least two coronal mass ejections associated with the recent flare activity are headed toward Earth and expected to arrive in the next three days.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) spacecraft recorded the flare in the photo below.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of an X9.0 solar flare – as seen in the bright flash in the center – on Oct. 03, 2024. The image shows a blend of 171 Angstrom, and 131 Angstrom light, subsets of extreme ultraviolet light. (NASA/ Expand

After the solar flare on Monday, the SWPC has been monitoring for possible coronal mass ejection impacts directed toward Earth . After two days of watching, it appears the associated CME will have impacts on parts of the planet.

What is the Northern Lights forecast for the US?

The SWPC issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch from Thursday through Sunday after the Sun emitted an X7.1 solar flare, the third-strongest of the solar cycle, and the more recent X9.0 flare.

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale, with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions.

Aurora lights, cloud cover forecast for Thursday night. (FOX Weather)

According to the SWPC, a pair of coronal mass ejections are forecast to begin arriving this weekend. Beginning Friday through Sunday, a period of G3 "strong" geomagnetic storming conditions is possible. These conditions could produce the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights as far south as Iowa and across the Midwest .

Cloud cover should be minimal across much of the northern tier on Friday night, except for some clouds in the Northeast .

Aurora lights, cloud cover forecast for Friday night.(FOX Weather)

These stronger geomagnetic storms are less common than G1 or G2 events. However, Earth experienced near-global auroras in May, even as far south as Florida, when an "extreme" (G5) geomagnetic storm occurred because of two groups of extremely active sunspots.

With the new, stronger flare, space weather forecasters told FOX Weather that it's "very likely" that it has Earth-directed components.

A pair of coronal mass ejections are expected to arrive over the next three days, and the current Geomagnetic Storm Watch could be extended or upgraded to a warning.

If the SWPC forecasts a severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm, the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as the Carolinas.

