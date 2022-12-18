Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package.

"This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator.

In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by Viator you can see what appears to be the same man entering his gate several times between October and December.

"It's the same guy over and over again. We have various camera angles of him stealing our things, which I've shared with you," Viator adds.

In some videos, the man walks up unto his porch, grabs a package and puts it in an empty trash bag before walking away.

Viator says his home is not the only house on the block missing packages,

"My neighbor in 1614 his kid's Santa Claus presents were stolen off of their front porch," he adds.

In another surveillance video shared with FOX5DC you see the man walking with a package towards 17th street.

A neighbor who does not want to be identified says her limited edition Jordan's were inside that box.

"It was very clear it was targeted because it wasn't even 5 min before the delivery guy dropped of the shoes and he came," she tells us.

In the most video captured on December 7th, 2022, the man returns to Viators house, but this time he doesn't take a package.

"He came into my property in the middle of the night and took fixtures off of my patio, took all of my lighting, unscrewed and stole it."

Metropolitan Police were called, a police report was filed and shortly after the accused package thief was found blocks away.

DC police say he was later released. A decision Viator says he doesn't agree with.

"They are dumped right back on the streets. So, they come right back the very next week and steal again?" he says.

The neighborhood is now calling on more than the police. They want local leaders from ANC and council members to step up and help them put an end to these reoccurring visits.

"It seems a little feckless, like the city is throwing its hands in the air saying well if you want to live in DC your things will be stolen because this isn't a priority politically for the city council," said Viator.

Another neighbor says, "this has to stop. and this is an ongoing problem that every single person on this block has delt with at least one point in time."

At a recent press conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser, Police Chief Robert Contee and leaders with the United States Postal Service, they did offer some tips on ways to prevent package theft.

They say consider a package locker. The PD has lockers at their 6th district precinct.

Chief Contee says it's also advised to schedule your packages for when you or someone is home. If your packages are stolen, it's important to always call the police and file a report.