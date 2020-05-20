Northam, Trump verbally spar over guns, hydroxychloroquine

article

President Donald Trump and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam engaged in another verbal exchange this week – with the governor taking a shot at the president’s admission of taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine.

According to The Hill, President Trump fired the first shot across the bow during a White House event on Tuesday.

"We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we're going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment. You know that, right? You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes," said Trump.

Gov. Northam responded that afternoon on Twitter, saying:

"I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President — our potatoes are fine. And as the only medical doctor among our nation's governors, I suggest you stop taking hydroxychloroquine. Let's all get back to work.”

On Monday, Trump said that he is taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily to lessen symptoms should he get the coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19.

In January, Trump weighed in on a massive pro-gun rally that was held in Virginia's capital, stoking fears among his base by saying Democrats in the Commonwealth will "take your guns away:"

