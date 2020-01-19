'They will take your guns away.' President Trump speaks out ahead of Richmond rally

article

President Trump has weighed in on the massive pro-gun rally planned Monday in Virginia's capital.

He stoked fears among his base by saying Democrats in the Commonwealth will "take your guns away:"

Up to 100,000 guns rights activists are expected to rally at the state capitol Monday as Virginia Democrats press ahead with their plans to pass sweeping gun reform measures.

Gov. Ralph Northam said "credible threats" led him to declare a state of emergency on the Capitol grounds, which includes a firearms ban.

Del. Lee Carter of Manassas said he would spend Monday in a safe house instead of the state capitol because of death threats against his family.

Two other Virginia delegates followed suit on Saturday.

The FBI said Thursday it arrested three suspected Neo-Nazis who planned to attend the rally with a handmade assault rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition. Authorities say the men also used encrypted chat rooms to share plans to commit violence against minorities during the rally Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

