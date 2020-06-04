North Central University creates scholarship in George Floyd's honor, urges other colleges to follow suit

North Central University says it is creating a scholarship to be awarded to students of color in the memory of George Floyd.

The scholarship was announced at the start of Floyd's funeral, which is being hosted on the North Central campus in Minneapolis.

At the same time, Dr. Scott Hagen, the president of the university, issued a challenge to every other college in the United States.

"I am now challenging every university president in the United States to establish your own George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund," Dr. Hagen said.

Hagen said the fund for North Central University has already received $53,000.