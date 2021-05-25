North American river otter spotted around National Mall

A North American river otter was spotted around the National Mall by members of the National Park Service.

"Once eliminated from the area, the species is on the road to recovery," the NPS tweeted Monday. "Though they are cute & playful, you otter remember that they are wild animals and never get too close."

National Mall NPS / @NationalMallNPS

The National Wildlife Federation says North American river otters can thrive in any water habitat – such as ponds, marshes, lakes and rivers. They can be found in much of Canada and the U.S -- expect for the Southwest.

The NWF says they were hunted and trapped extensively for their fur in the 19th and 20th centuries.

