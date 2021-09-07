Non-profit organization working to help Annapolis residents after tornado

The city of Annapolis is partnering with a local non-profit organization to help its residents get back on their feet after last week’s tornado.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Blessed in Tech Ministries has set up the Annapolis Tornado Recovery Fund for donations that will go to families affected by the tornado.

The money will be distributed to those families in the form of gift cards to be used for things like home repairs or food.

Co-founder of Blessed in Tech Ministries, Delores Bullock says they’ve heard from families who have lost their cars, displaced from their homes, and because of the power outages, families facing food insecurity.

"This has never happened to anyone in this area before," Bullock said. "Where do they start, Where do they go from here?"

"So they now they have to rebuild. They didn’t have house insurance so what are they going to do? How can they fix what’s broken? So we’re able to be a part of that process."

Bullock runs the organization alongside her husband, Willie, both were witnesses when the tornado touched down last week. Both say it’s something they’ll never forget.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Prince George’s County cop suspended after hit-and-run involving unmarked police cruiser

"It was very traumatizing just to see things flying around like it was," Bullock said. "We hear about things from other areas on the news during hurricane or tornado season different parts of the states and around the world, we see it in movies, but to actually hit in our own neighborhood it was something to remember."

Bullock said there will be a town hall meeting at the Mount Olive Community Life Center in Annapolis Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., that’s where families looking for help can learn about the process of accessing the funds available.

Advertisement

If you are interested in donating you can visit Blessedintech.org or call 410-384-8200.