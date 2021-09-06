Prince George’s County cop suspended after hit-and-run involving unmarked police cruiser

A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended after a police cruiser collided with a home in Clinton last week.

Police responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Old Branch Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The off-duty officer who’d been behind the wheel of the department vehicle took off after the crash.

Investigators believe the officer struck another vehicle before crashing into the house.

The officer has since surrendered to police – but he has not been identified.

In addition, police have not determined what charges the officer might face.

