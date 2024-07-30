Noise cameras proposed to catch loud cars in Montgomery County

article



There are 110-speed cameras currently throughout Montgomery County, but what about adding noise cameras to the mix?

Councilmembers Kate Stewart and Natali Fani-Gonzalez introduced a bill Tuesday for a pilot project that would bring three noise cameras to the county – aimed at reducing excessive vehicular noise.

So, what is that exactly?

Those loud modified mufflers you hear roaring by, which are not legal, by the way.

The noise cameras are a new technology and the use of them had to be approved by the state of Maryland, with Montgomery County leading the way in eventually implementing and testing them, if the bill passes.

Under Maryland law, vehicles cannot exceed a sound limit of 80 decibels.

So, if the cameras catch cars at least five decibels above that - they will record audio and video, and then send a warning notice first.

A $75 ticket could be issued for a second offense - and these are civil citations, not criminal.

Stewart and Fani-Gonzalez said they've heard from residents about the issue constantly, which is why they're tackling it.

"When we think about extreme noise that disrupts people's sleep, that can lead to issues with hypertension, mental health issues, so there's a real impact there," Stewart said. "This is really about our health, well-being and safety, and I don't think that's government overreach. I think that's our job."

Fani-Gonzalez said she heard from community members when she was canvassing and running for election about noise pollution being a key concern.

"This is not just about noise, this is about safety in our streets," Fani-Gonzalez said. "The people who are modifying their cars to create this loud noise are also driving very fast in places like Georgia Avenue, and University Boulevard. And it's about creating responsible drivers in our community."

Some people FOX 5 spoke with say the funds could serve a better purpose.

"I feel like there's better ways to spend money and if they're trying to emulate something like D.C., where there's cameras everywhere for every action, then you're just taxing motorists who already have insurance and car payments and gas prices," said Montgomery County resident Sean Harris. "There's a lot of other things they can be wasting – or spending – that money on, in my opinion."

Councilmembers are hoping the bill is passed, and noise cameras can be placed by early 2025.

They don't have specific locations yet, but Fani-Gonzalez said the area near University and Georgia in Wheaton, and areas in Forest Glen and Glenmont are high on her list.

The pilot program will last through the end of June 2026.