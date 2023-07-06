No suspects in custody after 21-year-old woman shot, killed in Southeast DC: police

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and police are still searching for a suspect.

Detectives say the woman was gunned down in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue just after 11:40 p.m. Officers were called to the location for a report of gunshots and found the victim dead.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where she was later identified as 21-year-old Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez, of Temple Hills, Md.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.