‘No Right on Red’ violators in Montgomery County to face $90 fine

In the past week, over 200 signs reading ‘No Turn on on Red’ have been installed around Montgomery County. This new measure is a part of the Safe Streets Act, which was unanimously passed by the City Council to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

What they're saying:

"Too many residents are being injured while lawfully crossing the street, with nearly 60% of all pedestrian- and cyclist-involved crashes occurring at intersections," Councilmember and Chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee Evan Glass said.

Reducing traffic deaths and injuries in designated high-density areas is their ultimate priority. In addition to the signs that have popped up, crosswalk times have been lengthened, and school zone collision locations will now require infrastructure reviews.

"Right-turning vehicles at intersections increase risk for pedestrians, particularly for small children, people in wheelchairs and cyclists, who are not always visible to drivers," Montgomery County Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin said.

The backstory: