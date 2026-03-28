No Kings protest DC: What to know about Saturday's rally

The Brief Thousands are expected in D.C. for a "No Kings" march and rally this weekend. The demonstration will move from Arlington into the National Mall before a downtown rally. Road closures, transit changes and large crowds are expected across the region.



Thousands will gather in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for a "No Kings" march and rally.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the No Kings protest?

What we know:

Organized locally by area chapters of Indivisible and allied grassroots groups, the event aims to draw protesters to downtown Washington and surrounding counties to oppose policies of the Trump administration and to voice broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms.

No Kings protest details

Timeline:

The march will kick off at 10 a.m., with participants gathering at Memorial Circle near Arlington Cemetery, with additional access from the Blue Line or nearby parking at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, according to the event organizers. There is no public parking in the immediate area, but participants can be dropped off at the circle.

From there, the procession will head across the Memorial Bridge into Washington, D.C., passing the Lincoln Memorial and continuing on to the Washington Monument.

At the conclusion of the march, participants can walk to a downtown rally, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Road closures and traffic impacts

Local perspective:

Multiple road closures will be in effect across Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 28, as the city hosts several major events from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorial Bridge and Memorial Circle will see temporary closures for the "No Kings" march, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. Exact closure times will depend on activity related to the event.

Additional closures are tied to National Cherry Blossom Festival events. East Basin Drive, between Ohio Drive and the Ohio Drive Bridge, will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning March 28 through April 11.

For the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday, the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

17th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW between Independence Avenue SW and Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW between 14th Street SW and 17th Street SW

Madison Drive NW between 14th Street NW and 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW between 14th Street NW and 15th Street NW

Madison Drive NW between 7th Street NW and 14th Street NW

Officials are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the DMV

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in downtown D.C., several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" are scheduled around the DMV this Saturday.

In Arlington, Virginia, activists are organizing a march across the Memorial Bridge beginning at 10 a.m., with protesters expected to continue into West Potomac Park before joining larger crowds in the District proper, for example.

There are hundreds of "No Kings" events scheduled to take place this Saturday throughout the DMV. You can click here to find a list of all of them.