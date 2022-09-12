Expand / Collapse search

No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew

By Christopher Harris
Published 
Prince George's County Police Department
FOX 5 DC

Prince George’s County instituting youth curfew to combat crime

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for juveniles on Monday in an effort to address the record deadly month of August.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence.

In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions with juveniles or their parents and guardians this weekend. We are pleased to report there were no interactions, warnings or violations. As an agency, we will remain focused on educating residents about the 30-day enforcement window with the goal of few, if any, curfew-related interactions going forward."

Residents react to Prince George's County youth curfew: 'Why did we wait so late?'

Alsobrooks said at a news conference last week that "August was the single deadliest month in Prince George’s County history.

Curfew to go into effect amid violence in Prince George's County

The curfew comes after a District 15-year-old was killed and was among 11 people shot in Prince George’s this Labor Day weekend. The Police Chief confirmed today that August was actually the county’s deadliest in three decades. This curfew, starting this weekend, will last for 30 days, the Prince George's county executive said those under 17-years-old will have to be home between 10PM and 5AM Monday to Thursdays – and just before midnight to 5AM on Fridays and Saturdays unless there’s some kind of exemption. Guardians will get a warning and then it goes to fines – from $50 to $250. The child could be released to social services if the Guardian doesn’t respond.

She explained at the time that the enforcement of the curfew is to protect children in the county.  

The curfew means kids 16 and younger will have to be home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

It will be in effect for at least 30 days.