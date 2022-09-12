No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew

Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence.



In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions with juveniles or their parents and guardians this weekend. We are pleased to report there were no interactions, warnings or violations. As an agency, we will remain focused on educating residents about the 30-day enforcement window with the goal of few, if any, curfew-related interactions going forward."

Alsobrooks said at a news conference last week that "August was the single deadliest month in Prince George’s County history."

She explained at the time that the enforcement of the curfew is to protect children in the county.

The curfew means kids 16 and younger will have to be home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

It will be in effect for at least 30 days.