No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C.

The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the floors below and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DC Fire and EMS@dcfireems