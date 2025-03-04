'No detail is too small': Murder investigation continues 30 years after woman’s body found

The Brief Authorities continue to seek answers 30 years after Darlene Giles' body was found in Baltimore County. Giles was reported missing in December and discovered in a wooded area on March 4, 1995. A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to solving the case.



Murder investigation continues 30 years after woman's body found

What we know:

Officers found the body of Darlene Giles in a wooded area in the 2700 block of Arbutus Avenue on March 4, 1995.

They were alerted by two residents who were walking a path in the area.

Darlene had been reported missing by family members in December. She was four-feet-ten-inches tall and weighed 105 pounds at the time of her death.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in the case. "If you have information that may help detectives solve the murder of Darlene Giles, please contact them at 410-887-3943," police said in a news release. "No detail is too small."

Darlene Giles (Baltimore Co. Police)