No charges for officer who shot, killed man armed with spear, AG says

Updated  January 13, 2026 1:53pm EST
Body Cam Footage: Howard County fatal officer involved shooting

Warning: This video contains violent and graphic material that may be disturbing and is not suitable for all viewers. Please proceed with caution. Howard County police released this body camera footage of the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Micah Booker.

The Brief

    • No charges for the officer who shot Micah Booker.
    • Police say Booker charged with a spear.
    • He died at the scene after the confrontation.

COLUMBIA, Md. - Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says no charges will be filed against the officer who shot and killed a man who charged at him while armed with a spear.

What we know:

The shooting happened June 9, 2025, near Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane in Columbia.

Investigators say 23‑year‑old Micah Booker called police and reported that he had just stabbed his brother and was armed with several weapons, including a spear. When an officer arrived, he found Booker holding the spear and ordered him to drop it. Body‑camera video shows Booker charging at the officer before he was shot.

Booker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division opened its investigation the same day as the shooting.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the (Maryland Office of the Attorney General)

