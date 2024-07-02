No charges after 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting at Columbia home, police say

No charges have been filed after a 3-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a home in Columbia, police say.

Howard County police officers are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting on July 1. At this time, they believe it was accidental.

Detectives say a gun was in the home, unsecured but they have not yet determined if the gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by another member of the residence.

The child's 5-year-old brother and his parents were home at the time but police do not believe anyone else was involved and say there are no indications of foul play.

While no charges have been filed at this time, the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are consulting with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s office.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.