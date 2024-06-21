No bond for suspect in deadly shooting at youth football game

A Maryland man accused of shooting and killing another dad at a youth flag football game in Prince George's County last weekend will remain in jail as the case moves forward.

Dajuon Meniefield, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting and killing another man, 33-year-old Christopher Mozee, during a fight in the bleachers at Potomac High School last Saturday morning during a youth flag football game for charity.

Prosecutors call him an "extreme danger" to the community.

In charging documents made public today, prosecutors say Meniefield and Mozee got into an argument. Meniefield walked away and came back with a gun. At that point, the victim tried to walk away but was shot in the back, arm and neck, according to those documents. Mozee was airlifted to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

A 5-year-old girl at the game was shot in the foot. Her parents rushed her to the hospital where she was treated and later released.

Police say they recovered a 9-millimeter Glock handgun behind the bleachers.

Police say Meniefield fled the scene in a BMW, was identified by witnesses, and arrested this week.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy commented following this afternoon's bond hearing.

Prosecutors say the murder victim's mother had hoped to be at today’s hearing but was still busy planning a funeral. Meniefield’s next court date is in mid-July.