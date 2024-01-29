No bond for Baltimore woman accused in violent crime spree across Prince George’s County

A Baltimore woman accused in a violent rampage across Prince George’s County including two stabbings last week has been ordered to be held without bond.

Tanay Stallings-Brown, 31, faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder. Two of the victims include a 15-year-old girl and a taxi driver who was allegedly stabbed by Stallings-Brown.

The 15-year-old victim was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is also accused of hurting at least three other people by hitting them with her car.

Jonathan Naylor, chief of the Major Crimes Unit at the State’s Attorney’s Office in Prince George’s County, said he has begun reviewing the case.

"In several of these cases, she got out of her vehicle with a knife and proceeded to stab the victims multiple times," Naylor said.

On Monday, an attorney for Stallings-Brown argued the 31-year-old suspect should be eligible for private home detention. The attorney cited her employment and her child who lives with her in Baltimore.

Prosecutors, however, said the suspect is an "extreme risk." A judge in Prince George’s County agreed.

"It’s extremely important to our community that individual be held without bond. She is clearly a danger to our community," Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Monday. "This is someone who committed acts of violence, extreme violence against perfect strangers."

According to court documents obtained by FOX 5, Stallings-Brown requested an attorney after she was arrested by police Thursday. Detectives said the suspect was not cooperative, and a motive has yet to be determined.

At a press briefing Monday, Braveboy was asked whether mental health could be a potential factor in this case. Mental health was not addressed at the court hearing Monday, and Braveboy said her office will be working with authorities in Baltimore to see if it was raised in past cases involving the suspect.

"What we believe is that the defendant traveled to this area for purposes or reasons unknown at this time, but certainly intentionally did cause harm to several individuals in Prince George’s county, for which she will be held accountable," Braveboy said.

Another court hearing is set for Feb. 26.