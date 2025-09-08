NJ man charged in sexual assault of elderly woman at Virginia senior facility: police

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting an 89-year-old woman at a senior living center in Virginia, according to police.

Assault investigation

What we know:

The incident occurred Friday at Paramount Senior Living on Barrett Drive in Manassas., police said.

Authorities say Harold Leon Edwards II, of Wall Township, N.J., was visiting family members at the facility when the assault took place. He was not known to the victim.

Police say Edwards left the scene but was located and detained. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Court date pending

Edwards is charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration. He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending.

Harold Leon Edwards II (Prince William County Police)