'Ninja Slushi bandit' arrested for $10,000 thefts in Fairfax County

The Brief A woman wanted for allegedly targeting Target stores to steal Ninja Slushis has been arrested. The thefts totaled more than $10,000. She was arrested during a traffic stop last month.



A suspect is in custody for a monthslong theft spree across Fairfax County that totaled more than $10,000.

What we know:

Christine Woodson, 31, was arrested last month during a traffic stop on Russell Road in Hybla Valley.

Police say she was driving a rental van suspiciously, and committing a traffic violation.

Woodson was wanted on 16 active arrest warrants for allegedly stealing more than a dozen Ninja Slushi appliances from several different Targets in Fairfax County.

The thefts began in May and totaled more than $10,000.

What's next:

Woodson is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Grand Larceny, ten counts of Petit Larceny, two counts of Larceny with Intent to Resell, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Organized Retail Theft, and a Failure to Appear warrant from another jurisdiction.

She is being held with no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.