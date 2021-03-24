NIH contractor who falsely claimed to work for Dr. Fauci under investigation for possible financial crimes

Prince George's County Police are investigating a Laurel man accused of misrepresenting his identity and convincing multiple women to loan him large sums of money.

Camille Lynn, whose last name FOX 5 has agreed not to use, says she met Ronnel Daniels in March 2020. She thought she had met the man of her dreams, who falsely identified himself to her as Dr. Ronald Harvey Daniels, a researcher on Dr. Fauci's team at NIH working on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"He intentionally misrepresented himself as a Dr. Ronald Harvey Daniels," Camille said.

Then Dr. Daniels' story began to unravel, but not before Camille agreed to loan him nearly $30,000 over a year-long period for various financial needs.

FOX 5 confirmed with NIH that Daniels does not work in a science-based role for the research agency. A spokeswoman said he has been a contracted video editor since April 2019. He has also never worked with Dr. Fauci.

Camille isn't alone.

FOX 5 spoke to several other women who say Daniels owes them various amounts of money from $400 to about $1000. Three women, including a woman we've agreed to call Nicole, are suing him, according to Maryland Court records.

"He owes me $650 but that $650 was mine. I didn't give it to him to just let him have it. I never told him it was a gift," Nicole said.

In two of those cases, a judge has issued judgments against Daniels.

The women say Daniels told them similar lies, including that his mother died two separate times, which FOX 5 has text messages to back up.

Daniels declined to speak on camera to FOX 5, but admitted on the phone he does not have a PhD. He denies saying his mother died two separate times and says he will pay Camille back.

After Camille filed a police report and inquiries from FOX 5, Prince George's County Police say they are investigating Daniels to see if any financial crimes were committed.

"I've already in my heart kind of said goodbye to it. I wish I could get it back because of my own personal situation. It'd be nice to have it, but at this point, I'm almost less concerned about my money and I really am truly concerned about making sure that he doesn't get the opportunity to do this to anyone else again," Camille said.