NICU babies at Children’s National Hospital dress up for first Halloween

The Children’s National Hospital shared photos on Friday of babies in the NICU dressing up for their first Halloween.

"Bringing the Halloween fun to our littlest patients is one of the many ways we work to keep our families’ spirits high during, what is often, a stressful time," says Public Relations Manager Diana Troese. "From a boxer, to a piece of sushi and the old man from 'Up!,' the creativity of our families was on display this year."

Check out some of the cute and creative costumes:

Wonder Woman (Photo: Children's National Hospital)

Sushi (Photo: Children's National Hospital)

Cow (Photo: Children's National Hospital)

Owl (Photo: Children's National Hospital)

Cotton Candy (Photo: Children's National Hospital)

Boxer (Photo: Children’s National Hospital)