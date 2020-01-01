Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiancé, dead at 30 from suspected overdose: reports

article

Nick Gordon -- the ex-fiancé of Bobbi Kristina Brown who passed away of a suspected drug overdose in 2015 -- has died of a suspected drug overdose as well on New Year's Day 2020, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that Gordon, 30, suffered a series of heart attacks after the alleged overdose and died at a hospital in Florida.

Gordon’s brother mourned his death on Facebook with multiple posts, saying, “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years” and “All I can do is cry.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown was the daughter of the late Whitney Houston, who drowned in a bathtub in January of 2012. In January of 2015, 22-year-old Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta area home and Gordon was in the home with her at the time.

This is a developing story.