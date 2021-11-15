Nick Cannon co-hosts GoodDayDC!

Superstar Nick Cannon stopped by FOX 5 to co-host GoodDayDC Tuesday – and he did not disappoint!

Nick jumped right in talking family, his days at Howard University, sampling some southern soul food – and even giving us his version of the weather forecast!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

He even got a special message from friend Kevin Hart!

If you missed any part of the show – check it out here!

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Join in on the conversation by using #GoodDayDC on social media.