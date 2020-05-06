NHL condemns remarks made by Washington Capitals' Leipsic in private chat

article

The National Hockey League is condemning "misogynistic" and "reprehensible" comments made by Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic and Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald in a private group chat on Instagram.

ESPN reports Leipsic, 25, insulted NHL player's wives' appearances in the group chat and also made sexual comments about other women. Leipsic also commented on a photo of Capitals linemates Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, saying, "F--- they're losers."

Screenshots of the comments reportedly went viral on Twitter and Reddit today.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Wednesday, the NHL released the following statement on the remarks:

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media. There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.”

Leipsic's Instagram page has since been deleted.

Advertisement

He shared the following statement on Twitter, saying, in part, "I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions.”

Read more below:

A Capitals' spokesman says: “We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally.”