NFL owners set to vote on Commanders sale this week

The time many Washington Football Fans have waited for is here: A sale of the franchise.

As of now, this coming Thursday, the NFL owners meet to vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris.

The Associated Press reported last month that the meeting is scheduled to happen in Minnesota this coming Thursday.

FOX 5 checked in with sources familiar with the meeting who say it is on as planned.

Twenty-four of the 32 owners are required to vote for the $6.05 billion sale.

While reporting indicates the financial components of this appear to be in order, last week, the Washington Post reported there were some legal elements of the sale that remain unresolved.

Percy Brame says he’s anxious but happy this finally appears to be happening.

"I’m excited, but I’m still scared something else might come up. I mean, I’m hoping this is the final deal, you know, I’m excited, I’m hoping to see good things happen," Brame said.

A.J. Perez with Front Office Sports says it’s the nature of these deals where final details can be worked out late.

Perez, very clear that he expects this vote to happen, and the ownership group led by Josh Harris would be in place shortly after.

"Most of the owners, if not a good majority of them want the change they’re going to do what they can to get this done before training camp starts," Perez told FOX 5, "Everything, from my sources, I’ve checked in with them continuously, throughout this, since the May announcement, everything is going forward."

The vote happens on July 20, then training camp starts exactly one week later in Ashburn.

FOX 5 will stay ahead of developments this week.