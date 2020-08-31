NFL assuming oversight in Washington Football Team probe, according to report

The National Football League is reportedly assuming control of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a number of people in the Washington Football Team organization, according to a new report.

Citing sources “familiar with the situation,” the Washington Post reported on Monday evening that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owner Daniel Snyder agreed that a high-powered attorney retained by the team, Beth Wilkinson, should report directly to league brass.

The Post also indicated that Snyder told the league he would release anyone subject to a non-disclosure agreement from their obligations in order to cooperate with the investigation.

The Washington Post has released two explosive reports documenting allegations of sexual harassment and toxicity in the Washington Football Team organization.

The second report implicated even Snyder among the accused.

Twenty five women interviewed for the new piece described a toxic culture replete with sexual innuendo and unwanted advances from male employees.

Read the complete story on the Washington Post's website.

