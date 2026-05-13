Newborn infant found in Embrey Mill Road park, Stafford County seeks tips

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The Brief A newborn infant was found Tuesday afternoon in a small park near Embrey Mill Road and Coriander Lane in Stafford County, according to authorities. Officials said the baby is safe and is receiving care and support from medical professionals in a statement. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.



A newborn infant was found Tuesday afternoon in a small park near Embrey Mill Road and Coriander Lane in Stafford County, according to authorities.

The discovery was made after a citizen located the child overlooking Embrey Mill Road.

Officials said the baby is safe and is receiving care and support from medical professionals in a statement.

What you can do:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it is concerned about the well-being of the infant’s mother and/or father and is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.

Police ask that residents and businesses in the area review any security or doorbell camera footage from 12 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 540-658-4400.