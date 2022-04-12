New York subway shooting: No threat to DC Metro at this time, officials say

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) says there is no known, specific or credible threat to Metro at this time after at least 13 people have been injured including five who were shot inside a subway station in New York City on Tuesday morning.

A smoke device was also set off and several unexploded devices have been found at the station. The suspect remains at large. He may have fled into the subway system, according to sources.

A massive emergency response is underway with ambulances removing several people from the station. The conditions of the victim were not clear.

WMATA officials released this statement to FOX 5:

"We are monitoring the developing situation in New York. There is no known, specific or credible threat to Metro at this time. Additional K-9 sweeps and patrols are being implemented in the system as a precaution. We are also alerting employees and customers to immediately report any suspicious activity to MTPD by calling 202-962-2121 or texting MY-MTPD (69-6873)."

Metro Transit Police also say there are currently no known credible threats.

