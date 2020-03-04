New York pizza shop puts photos of shelter dogs on pizza boxes to help them find a forever home

article

A New York pizza shop owner with a soft spot for animals in need is using pizza boxes to help shelter animals find their forever homes.

The pizza boxes feature a flyer with a shelter animals’ face. The idea came about when Niagara SPCA reached out to Mary Alloy, who owns “Just Pizza” in Amherst, New York. The shelter said they wanted to use her pizza boxes to advertise shelter animals in need of loving homes.

Alloy, who has several rescue cats, said she couldn’t wait to help.

“It takes nothing, right?” she said to WKBW. “I couldn’t wait.”

The shelter believes the pizza box ads may have helped one pup, named Larry – and maybe even more – find a forever home.

