New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, President Donald Trump to discuss infrastructure, economic revival: reports

Two of the nation’s most influential figures in the COVID-19 crisis response – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump – will meet on Wednesday to discuss using infrastructure as a fulcrum for accelerating the economy, according to media reports.

As states take their first furtive steps toward easing restrictions in the wake of the crisis, Americans anticipate returning to an economy that experts are comparing to the Great Depression.

The President and Cuomo – whose state is at the epicenter of the crisis – have occasionally clashed over how to respond to the challenge of the unprecedented pandemic.

According to The Hill, Cuomo and Trump “may find common ground” in a strategy built on infrastructure improvements.

In March, the President called for a $2 trillion infrastructure package to help boost the economy.

RELATED: US retail sales plunged 16% in April as virus froze economy

Conversely, New Yorkers for some time have been confronted by a crumbling infrastructure badly in need of an overhaul.

