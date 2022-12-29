New Year's Eve 2022: Things to do in D.C. to ring in 2023

After two years of muted celebrations, New Year’s Eve events are back in a big way in our nation’s capital.

In DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Inaugural Ball is a free event that starts at 8 pm at the Anthem at the Wharf.

If you want to be on the water, there’s a Gatsby’s DC Fireworks Yacht Party, setting sail at 8:30 pm and continuing until 1 am.

The DCBX event at the Renaissance Hotel on 9th Street in Northwest near City Center might be a fun experience for you!

Lee El Gringuito, CEO/Co-Founder DCBX, said they are ringing in 2023 in a diverse way and it’s the 10th year anniversary of the celebration.

"You know DC is the city of secret. I’m gonna let you in on the biggest secret cause this is the only party that goes until 8 o’clock in the morning," said El Gringuito. "We have people coming as early as 10 am for workshops, we have food options, and of course dancing, shows, salsa bands, over 10 experiences across 6 ballrooms."

The Park at 14th near the White House is a vibe for those 21 and up looking to dress to the nines. Mark Barnes, Head Busboy at the Park at 14th.

"Park is always amazing New Year’s Eve because people travel from out of town and we have a lot of locals. Park is special every weekend so we go all out. We’ve already started our decorations because it takes so long to get everything done," said Barnes. "Yeah the music here is always lit, always a good time, and now do you have any tickets available? We probably have 100 left and 3 tables so we suggest any trying to get it, go get it because it’s going to sell out before Friday; gotta act quick."

There are also bar crawls for those really trying to turn up on U Street and near Dupont Circle.

Across the river in Virginia, there’s First Night Alexandria which is a family-friendly event for the kids to enjoy.

Over in Maryland, the fireworks in Annapolis will now be on Sunday.

Feel free to send FOX 5 a special event to add to our list.