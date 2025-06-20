New Virginia laws go in effect July 1: Here's what you need to know

The Brief New laws increase protections for children, workers, and vulnerable road users, including mandatory seatbelts for all vehicle occupants and stricter penalties for failing to yield to pedestrians. Employers can now be held civilly liable if an employee commits intentional harm like assault or sexual assault while on the job. Public colleges must end legacy admissions, and content creators must set aside earnings for underage children featured in monetized content.



Here's a look at the new laws that go into effect on July 1.

Employers liability for sexual assault or injury by employee

The Virginia General Assembly has expanded the scope of employer liability in cases where employees or agents commit acts of assault, sexual assault, or other intentional harm—particularly against vulnerable victims. Under the amended law, employers can now be held directly liable in civil court when their employees cause injury or death through intentional misconduct. Previously, many victims were left without a clear path to civil compensation, even in cases of severe harm.

Protections for children engaged in content creation

This creates protections for children under 16 years old who are engaged in content creation. Under law, content creators whose content regularly involves a child (or their likeness) must maintain records related to the child's appearance in the content and the compensation generated from it.

A percentage of the gross earnings on any content the child qualifies for must be set aside into a trust account accessible to the child once they reach 18 years of age.

Virginia Overtime Wage Act

This act adds new state overtime pay requirements. All state employers must pay one and one-half times an employee's regular rate of pay for hours physically worked in excess of 40 in a workweek.

Careless driving

This law strengthens protections of pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable road users by removing vague language like "careless or distracted driving" and requiring drivers to stop for pedestrians. Failure to do so can result in a traffic infraction, and if the failure results in injury or death, it becomes a class 1 misdemeanor.

Christopher King backseat law

After the death of 18-year-old Christopher King, who was killed in a crash while riding unbuckled in a back seat, Virginia has passed a new law requiring all vehicle occupants—front and rear—to wear seatbelts. The updated seatbelt law, however, is a secondary offense, meaning drivers can only be cited if they are pulled over for another traffic violation. The law includes several exemptions, including for individuals with certain medical conditions and workers such as mail carriers and utility meter readers.

Expansion of photo speed monitoring devices

Virginia is expanding the use of photo speed monitoring devices, which were previously limited to work zones, high-risk intersections, and other designated areas. This expansion helps decrease speeding, records information helpful as evidence in personal injury cases, and protects both drivers and pedestrians alike.

Legacy admissions banned at college

This law prohibits public colleges or universities from providing preferential treatment in admissions to any student applicant based on the student's legacy status or familial relationship to an institution's donor.

Penalties for making threats against public areas

Under a new Virgiia law, anyone who spreads or threatens to shoot, bomb, burn or destroy any building, public places or any means of transportation will be charged with a Class 5 felony. If the person is under 18, then they will be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.



