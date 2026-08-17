The Brief New traffic pattern begins Monday. Two lanes in both directions on MD 4. Dual left‑turn lanes maintained to Suitland Parkway.



The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is implementing a new traffic pattern Monday as work advances on the MD 4 and Suitland Parkway interchange project in Prince George’s County.

The shift introduces two lanes in both directions on MD 4 while maintaining dual left‑turn lanes on northbound MD 4 to Suitland Parkway. Officials say the pattern will remain in place for the next two years as construction continues.

The change marks the next phase of a long‑term project aimed at improving safety, increasing roadway capacity and preparing the corridor for future traffic growth.

New traffic pattern begins as MD 4–Suitland Parkway interchange enters next construction phase (Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration)

Here are the main details:

Temporary weekend closures of access to Suitland Parkway from northbound MD 4 took place August 14–16 starting at 7 p.m.

New traffic pattern opens August 17 and will remain in place for about two years.

Two lanes in both directions on MD 4 during this phase.

Dual left‑turn lanes maintained on northbound MD 4 to Suitland Parkway.

Installation of new traffic infrastructure, including electronic and directional signage.

Motorists encouraged to plan for additional travel time through the work zone.

Drivers urged to consider alternate routes during the traffic shift.