Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in Fairfax County

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The Brief Two men were injured in a double shooting in Hybla Valley. Officers believe the suspect and victims know each other. Police are searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic man.



Two men were injured in a double shooting in Hybla Valley on Tuesday evening, according to Fairfax County police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Richmond Highway around 4:30 p.m.

A man was found on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. A second man was found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic man with facial hair who was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and gray shoes.

Officers believe the suspect and victims know each other and that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Fairfax County police.