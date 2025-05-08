New TikTok challenge involving Chromebook fires raises concerns in schools

The Brief Several school districts are warning parents about a new TikTok trend that involves Chromebooks and having them catch on fire. The new trend presents major dangers to students and an immense amount of damage to Chromebooks.



A new TikTok challenge involving Chromebooks and the potential for fire is raising concerns in several school systems.

Loudoun County, the City of Alexandria, Prince George's County, and other school districts are warning the community about a new trend where young people are attempting to damage their Chromebooks and have them catch on fire.

"It came to our attention when our department of digital innovation noticed an uptick in the physical damage to devices being handed in for replacement and the uptick was significant enough that they had to do some research as to why they came across the TikTok challenge," said Daniel Adams of Loudoun County Public Schools.

"Apparently, some kids may think this is funny or a joke or harmless prank... but the problem is not only does it cause significant physical damage to the device and ultimately it's going to cost the parents a little money. But if they're sparking or smoking near paper or curtains you could ultimately end up in a fire... cause injury to the students or others... and just it's really unsafe and so we're quite concerned so we want to get that information out to our families."

A letter was sent out to families in Prince George's County Public Schools expressing concern about the new trend.

"We’re asking for your help in talking to your child about the importance of taking care of their school devices and thinking twice before participating in online challenges like this. As a reminder, families are responsible for the cost of any deliberate damage done to school-issued Chromebooks."