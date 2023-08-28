New school year begins for DCPS students

A new school year is underway for D.C. Public School students.

Thousands of elementary, middle, and high school students return Monday to schools across all eight wards to begin the 2023-24 school year.

Over 50,000 students are enrolled in 116 D.C. Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. made gains in reading and math on the 2023 statewide assessments.

Bowser also recently announced the $63 million modernization of Raymond Elementary School that includes the addition of 8,000 square feet of space, and an increased capacity to nearly 600 students.