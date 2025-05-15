New proposal could finance White Oak redevelopment project in Montgomery County

A multi-billion-dollar development is coming to eastern Montgomery County. It's called the Viva White Oak Project.

What we know:

Located in Silver Spring, the development will go on 280 acres of land in between the FDA headquarters in White Oak and Adventist White Oak Medical Center.

Leaders with Montgomery County say the mixed-used space project with residential retail and commercial space is expected to generate $62 million in revenue annually for the county once complete.

The price tag of this project is about $2.8 billion. Officials say a tax increment financing will fund the development that people who live and work near by are excited about.

What they're saying:

"I think that's a fantastic idea! Let me tell you why – I think that's bringing more jobs, a lot of energy to the community," said Josh Fenner, who works in the area. "Let traffic build up! Traffic can build up, as long as their are jobs for people, I think it's a fantastic idea."

"I think it's a great idea! I've wanted to see development in this area for a while so I'm happy about it," said Julie Isong, who also lives in the area. "I think our money should go into investment, something that will go into the community and be better for all of us."

On social media, dozens of people are expressing their concerns about this new development bringing up, traffic congestion, parking and an increase in taxes.

What's next:

Leaders confirm now this project will not impact the county's general fund. They also add that there are plans for traffic control and construction of parking garages.

There is a public hearing scheduled on June 10.