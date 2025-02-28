New program would cut costs of traffic tickets for low-income DC residents

The Brief A pilot program could help low-income drivers in D.C. manage the cost of photo-enforced tickets. In order to qualify, the vehicle owner must be a resident of D.C. and receive SNAP benefits. The request would be good for only one fine that would be reduced from $100 to $50.



A break could be coming for lower-income residents in D.C. that get a photo-enforced ticket while driving. A pilot program would cut the cost of that ticket down in an attempt to help those struggling financially.

Speed cameras and red-light cameras are all over the District and for some drivers, the high fines of a traffic mistake can completely derail their budget. Mayor Muriel Bowser says this is about trying to help those where the fine hits the hardest.

In 2023, she created a task force asking for recommendations on what will ensure the district roads remain safe while offering financial relief for low-income residents.

In order to qualify, the vehicle owner must be a resident of D.C. and receive SNAP benefits. The request must be submitted within 30 days of when the ticket was issued and it's good for only one fine to be reduced from $100 to $50.

The city is hoping this could help wipe some unpaid fines off the books. Dating back to the start of 2000 up until Feb. 21 of this year, more than 8.2 million traffic tickets have not been paid — a total of $1.8 billion in fines and penalties.

"I think that people are struggling right now to afford food you know, electricity, bills, and rent so as long as they continue being liable and responsible for what they do, but if the final price that they have to pay is half of it, I think it’s good for them," D.C. resident Henry Salazar said.

The city is expecting approximately 3,000 applications for the pilot program.

"I think any cut to the ticket is helpful. It’s a scary bill that comes in the mail for a lot of people so yeah, anything that the government could do to help those folks," Rock Roque said.

The program will run for 120 days once launched as for how to measure success, a spokesperson from the D.C. Highway Safety Office said they will be looking to see if the fine reduction impacts payment rates and if behavior changes by those ticketed get fewer citations in the future.

Overall, residents seem on board with the idea.

"We do want to make sure that even though you know that you may get a discount if you get a ticket that we’re not just intentionally, or, you know, just being reckless as it relates to speeding and going fast because you’re like, ‘oh my ticket is only going to be $50,’ so we do want to make sure that we are obeying the law," resident Tracy Ross told FOX 5. "However, having a break if something happens and you don’t realize that you have done that – excellent idea."