New poll shows uptick in support for DC statehood

A new poll conducted just weeks before the most recent push for D.C. statehood shows growing support among voters.

READ MORE: DC officials renew push for statehood today

According to the poll by Data for Progress, 54% of respondents indicated that they would support making D.C. a state so it can elect voting Senators and Representatives.

READ MORE: South Dakota Congressman’s bill looks to ‘circumvent’ call for DC statehood

Among Democrats, D.C. statehood enjoys 74% support, while 34% of Republicans say they support it.

The poll – conducted between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 – surveyed more than 1,500 people.

Advertisement

READ MORE: The history behind DC's push for statehood

With the House Committee on Oversight and Reform set to conduct a hearing regarding statehood, the cause enjoys considerable support among some of the country’s most powerful Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Republicans have traditionally opposed D.C. statehood. President Donald Trump famously noted that the party would likely cede two Senate seats to the liberal city.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Currently, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton represents the District in the House, but she cannot vote.

Supporters of D.C. statehood often cite residents’ taxation without representation as their primary concern – which is also reflected on license plates.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has frequently reiterated what she sees as the need for D.C. statehood.

When the federal government doled out initial funding for states at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, the mayor took exception to the District receiving only the same support that a territory might receive - $500 million. She noted that states which – at the time – were far less at risk received much more support, $1.25 billion.

You can read the complete poll – as well as Data for Progress’ methodology – by clicking here.

