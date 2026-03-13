New mugshots of man accused of touching woman's hair on Metro released

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The Brief The Arlington County Sheriff's Office released new photos of the man accused of assaulting a woman on the Metro. The suspect accused of grabbing a woman’s hair on a Silver Line Metro train was arrested again moments after walking out of the Arlington courthouse. Metro Transit Police officers on scene said the second arrest was for an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge.



The Arlington County Sheriff's Office has released new mugshots of the suspect accused of assaulting a woman on the Metro.

The suspect was arrested for the assault last week, and after appearing in court for that charge, he was re-arrested on what police say was an outstanding warrant.

Assault caught on camera

What we know:

Bryan Betancur, 28, was arrested for an assault and battery incident that occurred onboard a Silver Line Train around 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Police began investigating and eventually charged Betancur after videos began circulating online showing "inappropriate behavior" on Metro trains.

The videos allegedly show Betancur live-streaming himself secretly touching the hair of women. Metro Transit police confirmed to FOX 5 that those videos were part of their investigation into the suspect.

Suspect re-arrested

The details:

Seconds after walking out of the Arlington County courthouse on March 9, Betancur was taken back into custody.

Metro Transit Police on the scene told FOX 5 he has an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge.

He was then placed in the passenger seat of a cruiser. Police have not released details on that charge and arrest.

Pardoned by Trump

The backstory:

Betancur was pardoned by President Trump last year after spending four months in prison for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He was on parole for burglary charges at the time, and was given permission to travel to DC under the guise of selling Bibles with the evangelical Gideon International organization. He was later placed at the riot thanks to his ankle monitor.

Court documents stated that Betancur was a "self-professed white supremacist," who wanted to be a "lone-wolf killer" after making comments about "conducting a school shooting" and wanting to "run people over with a vehicle and kill people in church."

In 2024, Betancur was also charged with violating an anti-stalking order against a D.C. activist three times in one month, according to the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center.