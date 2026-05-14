New Montgomery County gun law proposed after legal challenge

The Brief Montgomery County leaders are revising the county’s gun safety law after Maryland’s highest court struck down some restrictions as too broad. The proposal would allow ghost guns if they receive serial numbers from licensed dealers and updates firearm restrictions to match state and federal standards. Gun rights advocates oppose the measure and say they will sue if it passes; a public hearing is scheduled for June 9.



Montgomery County leaders are proposing new gun control legislation following a recent ruling from the Supreme Court of Maryland that struck down parts of an earlier county law.

What we know:

Montgomery County councilmembers are attempting to revise the county’s 2022 gun safety law after Maryland’s highest court ruled some restrictions were too broad.

Councilmember Dawn Luedtke says the updated proposal aligns the county’s law with state and federal standards.

The court ruled Montgomery County cannot ban firearms near locations such as hospitals, child care centers and long-term care facilities.

The ruling also addressed parts of the county’s restrictions involving ghost guns.

Under the proposed legislation, ghost guns could be made legal if a licensed gun dealer applies a serial number to the firearm.

Supporters say ghost guns remain a major concern, while gun rights advocates argue firearm regulation should be handled at the state or federal level.

"Ghost guns are affecting schools and public safety, and they are being recovered during traffic stops," said Luedtke.

"These county laws create a patchwork of regulations, and the Maryland General Assembly has already acted in this area," said Mary Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Carry.

What's next:

The gun rights group Maryland Shall Carry says it plans to file suit if the county moves forward with the legislation.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for June 9.