New Maryland Laws 2024: Here’s the FULL LIST effective October 1

Many new laws passed during the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session take effect in Maryland on Tuesday, October 1.

The new laws will bring significant changes across various sectors, including employment, transportation, public safety, and public health.

Here's a FULL LIST of Maryland Laws Effective October 1, 2024:

Other notable laws include:

New Maryland Employment Laws:

One of the most notable changes is the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, modified by SB0485, which requires both employees and employers to contribute to a state-administered fund. This fund provides paid leave for significant life events, such as childbirth or serious health issues. Employers can opt for a commercial or self-insured plan if they meet specific requirements. This law affects all Maryland employers with at least one employee.

Another important law, SB0525, mandates that employers post salary ranges in job listings. This includes the minimum and maximum pay for a position, promoting wage transparency, and protecting job applicants from retaliation for asking about pay. Employers must keep compliance records for three years and could face penalties for violations.

Maryland is also strengthening its anti-discrimination laws. HB0602 expands protections in the Equal Pay for Equal Work Law to include pay discrimination based on sexual orientation and military status, covering service members and their families.

Additionally, SB0038 requires employers to provide written notice of pay rates and benefits to new hires, with this information also included on pay stubs. Violations can result in fines of up to $500.

New Maryland Transportation Laws:

HB38 prohibits Baltimore's mayor and City Council from requiring new off-street parking for residential developments near public transit stations. This aims to promote the use of public transportation.

HB1032 establishes a new signage program to guide drivers to tourist attractions, enhancing travel experiences.

HB1507/SB70 mandates that the Maryland Transit Administration must assess the impact of any service cuts or cancellations on bus routes and publicly share this information ahead of public hearings.

In vehicle operation, HB43/SB316 allows licensed drivers to operate golf carts on certain roads, while HB102/SB730 ensures rear passengers on motorcycles can use footrests safely. HB337/SB315, known as the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Memorial Act, increases penalties for drivers who fail to yield to cyclists in designated lanes.

More Maryland laws that go into effect Oct. 1

Several other laws will impact various aspects of Marylanders' lives. HB161/SB277 allows certain individuals, including those recently released from correctional facilities, to obtain state ID cards without fees.

HB375/SB156 officially renames the Port of Baltimore to honor Helen Delich Bentley, a prominent advocate for Maryland's port.

HB1206 establishes a Maryland-Ireland Trade Commission to enhance trade relations, while HB981 requires state services to improve accessibility for individuals with limited English proficiency.