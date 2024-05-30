New Maryland law targets street racing: Up to one year in jail, $1,000 fines

Starting Saturday, police in Maryland will enforce stricter penalties for illegal street racing and exhibition driving.

Under the new law SB 442/HB 601, which Governor Wes Moore recently signed, anyone participating in these activities will face mandatory court appearances, up to one year in prison, and doubled fines of $1,000.

The law also increases the penalty points assessed to violators' driving records to 8 or more, which could lead to the suspension or revocation of their licenses.

This new legislation aims to address the dangers of street racing and exhibition driving, which have been on the rise across the state, often taking over parking lots and intersections.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Montrose Crossing Shopping Center in Rockville Montgomery County becoming the hot bed of street racing among teens with their tricked out cars. We visit a local shopping center in Rockville where the kids bring their cars to show them off and occasionally take them out to street race. Joel Lopez inside of his 1992 Honda Civic talks of how he hangs out at Montrose Crossing Shopping Center in Rockville to check out different cars and meet up with friends and not to find others to street race against. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In 2023, Maryland saw 611 roadway fatalities, with speed being a factor in 165 of those deaths and aggressive driving contributing to 71. Research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that even modestly higher speeds during a crash significantly increase the risk of severe injury and death. Illegal street races exacerbate these dangers, putting everyone at risk.

Governor Wes Moore and state officials emphasize that the new law is necessary to enhance safety on Maryland's roads and deter dangerous driving behaviors.